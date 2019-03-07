Brutal reason man dumped his date

The 20-year-old woman was accused of catfishing by a 'potential boyfriend' after she covered her acne with make-up. Picture: Reddit

A WOMAN has been accused of deceiving a guy she was dating after he discovered she was wearing make-up to cover her acne.

The unidentified 20-year-old woman posted her story to Reddit, asking for advice after a guy she had been dating refused to see her again once he'd seen her make-up free.

The woman, who has since deleted her Reddit account, told the forum she suffered from hormonal acne and often had breakouts on her cheeks and chin.

"He told me that I lead him on and that I'm catfishing guys by putting makeup on," she wrote.

A woman has been accused of deceiving her date after not wearing make-up on a trip away. Picture: Reddit

"I wear makeup because I'm not the biggest fan of my acne, and because it makes me feel a bit more confident."

However her date didn't see it like that, accusing her of "leading him on" when for their sixth date, they went away on a camping trip together and he saw her fresh faced.

But the moment her date saw her without make-up, he became extremely uncomfortable and looked at her strangely for the remainder of the trip.

"At first, he didn't say anything, just looked at me a bit weird," she explained.

"When we were alone, he just told me that he didn't know I had acne like that.

"After that, he's been acting distant the whole trip."

Once they returned home, he called time on their romance, accusing her of "catfishing" him by hiding her real face beneath a mask.

His brutal dumping left her shocked as she'd never considered make-up - especially the light foundation she used - to be deceitful.

With a light coverage foundation, the woman’s acne was covered up — but is it really leading someone on? Picture: Reddit

Despite the hurtful end to their relationship, the woman said she felt as though she had "dodged a bullet".

She said: "I didn't feel like I've done something inherently wrong… but at the same time, it haunts me that he thinks I'm catfishing people and I wonder if anyone else feels the same way."

The post went viral, attracting thousands of comments from people jumping to defend the woman's right to wear make-up anytime she wanted.

"You're definitely not catfishing anyone by wearing makeup," one Reddit user wrote.

"Acne isn't a huge deal for normal people, potential boyfriend sounds like a really shallow guy to break up over something like that."

The woman was hurt by the remarks, asking the internet if anyone else felt that way about make-up. Picture: Reddit

Another user agreed, joining the chorus of people who claimed the guy was a "total tool" for breaking up with her.

"Minimising flaws is not catfishing. He's basically accusing the world of catfishing," they wrote.

Others apologised to the woman for her date's horrendous behaviour, reassuring her there were plenty of fish in the sea who would love her, acne and all.

"It is completely normal for women to conceal blemishes with makeup. I'm sorry he was so rude to you, but it sounds like you are dodging a bullet by not getting further involved with him," one person wrote.

