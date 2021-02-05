Menu
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 6:53 AM
A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The woman and a man had gone swimming at the beach earlier that night, a police spokeswoman said.

As of 1.30am Friday the man was still missing and police had initiated a search and rescue operation.

A full-scale search was expected to begin at first light from Kurrawa.

It is understood the pair's belongings were located on the beach by emergency services.

drowning editors picks gold coast

