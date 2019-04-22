Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police. innovatedcaptures
Crime

Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya on this weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.

More Stories

birtinya editors picks sex attack sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Time for youth to have their say

    premium_icon Time for youth to have their say

    News IF you're aged between 15 and 19, have your say about bullying, disability and whether you have enough of a say about issues affecting you.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    premium_icon New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    News THE Kiwis believe the WRC want out of Coffs Harbour.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:11 AM
    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your guide to fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.

    Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    Politics THE group are travelling north to the site of the proposed mine.