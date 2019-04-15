Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

Woman dies in Narooma crash

15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

A WOMAN has died after her sedan and a truck collided south of Narooma this morning.

The crash happened about 7.10am on the Princes Highway when the northbound car and a truck travelling south collided.

The female driver of the car died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions in place for light traffic only along the Old Princes Highway via Tilba.

Please monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.

car crash editors picks narooma truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    premium_icon Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    News Students at Mullumbimby High School have been given free measles vaccinations to stave off a possible outbreak in the anti-vaccination heartland of NSW.

    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 22 in court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM
    Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    premium_icon Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    News Why some women are forced to sleep rough in our community.

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News Public transport passengers urged to be on alert for symptoms.