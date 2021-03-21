Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman dies, kids injured in horror smash

by Jack Paynter
21st Mar 2021 4:35 PM

 

A woman has died and two young children have been injured in a horror smash northwest of Melbourne.

Police and emergency services rushed the scene of the fatal crash in Bridgewater North, about 180km northwest of the CBD, at midday on Sunday.

Police said a 4WD was travelling along Bridgewater-Raywood Road when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a woman who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said two primary school aged children in the car sustained abdominal injuries and were taken to Bendigo Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are yet to reveal if the children were related to the driver.

Police said the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman dies, kids injured in horror smash

More Stories

crash editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        False alarm during search for missing bodyboarder

        Premium Content False alarm during search for missing bodyboarder

        Weather The search has been delayed until conditions ease.

        UPDATED: SES urges Coffs to get ready with more rain on way

        UPDATED: SES urges Coffs to get ready with more rain on way

        News More rain is on the way in the next 12-24 hours: ‘Now is the time to prepare'.

        War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts

        Premium Content War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts

        News Are recent cuts to trade courses ‘absurd’ or is Labor ‘stuck in the past’?

        Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car

        Premium Content Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car

        News Road closed until further notice as assessors work out a plan of attack