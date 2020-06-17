Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
News

Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

by Nathan Edwards
17th Jun 2020 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died in hospital following a high-speed highway crash north of Brisbane earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Bald Hills woman was the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer that crashed near the Bruce Highway southbound on-ramp of Dohles Rocks Rd at Griffin just before 2am on June 8.

According to police the woman had passed away in hospital on Monday.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speeds along the highway prior to the crash.

Two male passengers, aged 22 and 25, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the fatal incident and have appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call 131 444.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs will bounce back says business leader

        premium_icon Coffs will bounce back says business leader

        News “We’re going to have a recession that’s a statistical fact but Coffs Harbour is in a great place to bounce back.”

        COFFS CRIME: Number of stalking, harassment cases rise

        premium_icon COFFS CRIME: Number of stalking, harassment cases rise

        News Crime figures also reveal liquor offences have dramatically dropped.

        Nambucca forest activists take their case to NSW Parliament

        premium_icon Nambucca forest activists take their case to NSW Parliament

        News Local protesters will converge outside NSW Parliament on Wednesday.

        REVEALED: Grafton jail gets an opening date

        premium_icon REVEALED: Grafton jail gets an opening date

        Breaking First prisoners to arrive soon, as $560m project will spring into action