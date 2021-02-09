Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
News

Woman dies in hospital after car and truck crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Feb 2021 8:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died from injuries sustained when her car collided with a truck west of Brisbane on the weekend.

The 35-year-old was trapped in her car after the incident, which occurred around 8.30am Saturday along Mount Juillerat Drive between Sunbird Drive and the Centenary Highway in Redbank Plains.

She was critically injured in the crash and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Saturday where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News

The road was closed for several hours while the High Acuity Response Unit and Forensic Crash Unit attended.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash, involving a black Renault Koleos and a prime mover, to contact them.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after car, truck crash

road toll

Just In

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage
    • 9th Feb 2021 8:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dead set wrong’ : Homeless react to perimeter fence

        Premium Content ‘Dead set wrong’ : Homeless react to perimeter fence

        Council News One man said it was a ‘disaster’ and another said it’s already led to incidents of graffiti tagging.

        PHOTOS: Pro-democracy protests in Coffs

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Pro-democracy protests in Coffs

        News Hundreds show support for Myanmar’s democratically elected government, toppled in...

        Coffs community gathers to protest military coup in Myanmar

        Premium Content Coffs community gathers to protest military coup in Myanmar

        Community “If you haven’t had a gun pointed at you in your life you will never know how...

        ‘We’d do anything’: Family still seeking answers 24 years on

        Premium Content ‘We’d do anything’: Family still seeking answers 24 years on

        News Craig and Peter Bradridge are hoping a DNA collection program, launched in Coffs...