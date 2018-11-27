Menu
Woman dies in head-on crash overnight

by Jacob Miley
27th Nov 2018 6:48 AM

A YOUNG woman has died in a head-on crash in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police said it appeared a hatchback and a ute collided on Beaudesert-Nerang Rd at Benobble, near Canungra, just before 4pm, killing an 18-year-old Beaudesert woman.

Another car - a station wagon - was also involved after smashing into the out of control hatchback.

The 49-year-old male driver of the ute and his 15-year-old female passenger, escaped with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old female driver of the station wagon also suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

