Subscribe
Woman dies after being run over twice

by Ally Foster
7th Feb 2019 5:01 PM

A woman has died after being run over by two different vehicles in Western Australia last night, with police launching an investigation into the horrific death.

A sedan was travelling along the Goldfields Highway in Kalgoorlie just before 10pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The driver was approaching the intersection of Hannan St when they hit the woman, who was laying down on the road at the time, according to police.

The driver pulled over but a truck towing a trailer was unable to stop in time, running over the woman again.

The woman, aged in her 20s, suffered life threatening injuries from the incident and died at the scene.

Both drivers are assisting police with their inquiries, with investigators urging anyone who saw the crash or spoke to the woman prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

