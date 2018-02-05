Woman dies in Whiporie crash

A WOMAN in her 20s has died as the result of a a single-vehicle crash at Whiporie north of Grafton.

Police said the crash occurred on the Summerland Way about 5km south of Whiporie about 12.30pm.

Emergency services raced to the scene, but the vehicle's sole occupant died at the scene.

Late yesterday afternoon police said a crime scene had been established, and will be forensically examined.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency services personnel said it appeared the vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.

Traffic was closed in both directions on the Summerland Way for more than hour before police opened one lane for traffic.

Traffic was rerouted along the Pacifc and Bruxner highways immediately after the crash.

Police have called for anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

Police said they would be preparing a report for the coroner.

Meanwhile, NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT teams were called to the scene of a Pacific Highway crash near Tabbimobile after reports of multiple diesel leaks from a two-truck crash.

The crash occured 5km north of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, 10km south of Tabbimoble at 1.27pm, with HAZMAT teams working for hours to clean up the spill.

NSW Fire and Rescue media officer Superintendent Andrew Ticehurst said the two trucks weren't carrying any load, however the diesel tanks of both prime movers were damaged, with one truck dropping its own supply of diesel on the road.

The crash caused delays for traffic heading in both directions on the highway.