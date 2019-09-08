Menu
A woman has died after crashing into a trampoline which had fallen into the road last month.
News

Woman dies after shocking trampoline tragedy

by Sarah Matthews
8th Sep 2019 10:58 AM
A WOMAN has died after being critically injured in a car crash caused by a trampoline falling off the back of another car in the Scenic Rim last month.

The 63-year-old woman was driving on Mundoolun Connection Rd, Boyland around midday on August 23, during which she crashed into parts of a trampoline that had fallen on to the road.

She sustained critical head injuries and was airlifted to hospital, but died of her injuries last night.

Her 31-year-old daughter who was driving in a separate car also sustained minor head injuries when she crashed into the trampoline parts before her mother did.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux carrying the trampoline when parts of it fell off and onto the road.

The 39-year-old Hilux driver was also treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

No one has been charged. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal traffic crash motoring safety tragedy trampoline

