Tyre tracks left at the site of the single vehicle fatal crash on the Stuart Highway, close to the Elizabeth River Valley Road. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Woman dies after being pulled from rollover wreckage

by Luke Hayes
20th Apr 2020 3:29 PM
A 33-YEAR-OLD woman has died after being pulled from the wreckage of her vehicle on the Stuart Hwy in Noonamah by NT Police first responders overnight.

Police watch commander Vicki Coum said a general duties police vehicle came across the crash scene on its way back to the station at the end of a shift at around 10.30pm.

"We had a single vehicle rollover on the Stuart Hwy, just after the Elizabeth Valley Rd," she said.

"A female had to be extracted from the vehicle, unfortunately she passed away at the scene.

 

Debris left over from the crash. Picture: Che Chorley
"A general duties van came across it as they were returning to station.

"A crew has been on the highway and sighted it, stopped to investigate, and found the lady trapped inside."

The deceased woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

 

Debris left over from the crash. Picture: Che Chorley
Major crash officers are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances of the rollover.

Detectives are seeking assistance from any witnesses, specifically anyone who travelled along the Stuart Highway south of Darwin yesterday evening. Police would also like to speak to anyone who observed the light blue 2004 model Toyota Corolla hatchback prior to the crash.

Anyone who interacted with the woman since yesterday morning is urged to contact police as the information may assist with police investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote reference number 9279785.

Originally published as Woman dies after being pulled from rollover wreckage

