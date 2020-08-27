'Not my baby': Father stabbed after alleged assault on woman

A man has died after an alleged stabbing at Murrumba Downs in Moreton Bay.



It's understood the man killed was father of three Sean Murray.



Neighbours reported hearing a woman yell "not my baby, not my baby," before emergency services flocked to the scene.



According to one neighbour, the couple, who allegedly often have loud verbal arguments, had been fighting throughout the morning before the woman's alarming screams pushed concerned neighbours to call police.



Mr Murray's Facebook says he is a married father of two young girls and a son.



Mr Murray works for Lenard's Chicken, his Facebook says.



One man told The Courier-Mail the man had allegedly been punching the woman outside the Burnett Dr home, before she allegedly used a knife to stab him in the back.



The Courier-Mail understands the couple have three children.



A crime scene has been declared at Burnett Drv and investigations continue.



A woman is assisting police.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.