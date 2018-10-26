Elderly woman killed in horror Warrego Highway crash

Fatal two-vehicle crash that has occurred on the Warrego Hwy at Niemeyer Rd.

UPDATE, 1.30PM: An elderly woman has died in a horrific two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The woman, aged in her 80s, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Niemeyer Rd at Hatton Vale.

The woman had been the sole occupant of a Hyundai i30 hatchback.

The male driver of the second vehicle, a grey Ford Territory, suffered minor seatbelt injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Country Patrol Services Acting Inspector Tony Neumann said investigations were continuing into the crash, and appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.

"Initial police investigations would suggest unit one (Hyundai) proceeded across the Warrego Highway towards the centre refuge area and in doing so, the other vehicle crashed into the driver's side of the vehicle," he said.

"As a result, the driver of unit one (Hyundai) has passed away at the scene."

Acting Insp. Neumann said police would investigate all aspects of the crash under the Fatal Five, including speed and inattention.

He urged drivers to remain vigilant while on the roads.

"At the end of the day, most accidents like this occur due to the inattention of one of the drivers," he said.

"I plead to people to take extra care when crossing a road, particularly a four-lane highway.

"The level of care needs to be significant.

"Make sure the road is clear before crossing."

Anyone with dashcam footage, or any motorists who may have witnessed the crash, are urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

11.30AM: Eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway have been impacted with heavy traffic congestion after a serious two-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale this morning.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to hospital from the scene of the crash outside the old Rusty's Fuel station just after 9am.

The man suffered seatbelt injuries and has been taken to Ipswich Hospital.

A woman suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Police have advised the eastbound lanes of the highway may be closed as investigations get under way into the horror crash.

EARLIER, 9.30AM: A woman is in a critical condition after a serious two-car crash on the Warrego Highway east of Toowoomba.

Initial reports indicate two cars have collided at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Niemeyer Rd at Hatton Vale just after 9am.

A woman has suffered serious injuries in the crash the Queensland Ambulance Service described as "significant".

The woman is in a critical condition, but her injuries were unknown.

A second patient is in a stable condition at the scene.

Paramedics remain on scene and are expected to transport the injured pair to hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are assisting paramedics at the scene.

No entrapments have been reported.