Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people were trapped in two cars that collided on Cabbage Tree Road north of Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Three people were trapped in two cars that collided on Cabbage Tree Road north of Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Breaking

Woman airlifted from wreckage of horrific crash

16th Jan 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a horrific head-on crash in the Hunter in which three people were trapped.

Emergency services were called to Cabbage Tree Rd at Williamtown about 1.40pm after reports of a two-car crash.

A woman driver and male passenger, both aged in their 60s, are believed to have collided head on with a man in another car.

The scene of the head on car crash north of Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
The scene of the head on car crash north of Newcastle. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

ll three were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed and treated at the scene.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the woman to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition while both men were taken there by ambulance and are now stable.

"The person we took had multiple injuries," Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Barry Walton said.

"They were three people were trapped for a period of time."

A woman was airlifted to hospital. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
A woman was airlifted to hospital. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Police from the Newcastle Crash Investigation Unit are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

The road remains closed as emergency services clear the scene.

Cabbage Tree Rd remains closed in both directions due to the crash west of Nelson Bay Rd. Traffic can divert via Medowie Rd, Richardson Rd, Pacific Hwy and Masonite Rd in both directions.

crash editors picks emergency newcastle nsw

Top Stories

    High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    premium_icon High school teacher facing alleged rape charges

    News The teacher from Coffs Harbour is facing court on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

    Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    premium_icon Man accused of woman's murder faces court

    News Police said the woman's body was found on a mid north coast property

    Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    premium_icon Beach closed as locals complain of foul odour

    News Lifeguards explain why they've closed a popular Coffs Coast beach

    Final stage of bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Final stage of bridge upgrade

    News Changed access to bridge during final stage of work.