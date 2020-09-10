Menu
Police closed off a section of Gordon Street around 12.30 yesterday to carry out further investigations. Photo by Janine Watson
News

Woman critical after being hit by van in Coffs CBD

Janine Watson
10th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
A WOMAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a van at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Police have been told a Toyota HiAce was travelling north on Gordon Street when it collided with a pedestrian about 5.35am (Wednesday, September 9).

The 59-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus and flown to John Hunter Hospital, where she is reported to be in a critical condition.

The driver (a 29-year-old Boambee man) was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory testing.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the incident.

A section of Gordon Street (between Harbour Drive and Park Avenue) was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes just after noon yesterday for officers to carry out further investigations.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.
A woman was struck by a ute on the Solitary Islands Way near the temple in Woolgoolga.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after another female pedestrian was hit by a car.

This incident took place at Woolgoolga on the Solitary Islands Way near the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

FULL STORY: Woman hit by ute in a serious condition

