Woman crashes into brick wall just opposite motor registry

AN elderly woman has been rushed to hospital for assessment after crashing her car into a brick building located just opposite the motor registry this afternoon.

The woman's Suzuki Swift plunged into the wall in Gordon St after she drove over the footpath, launching her vehicle just beneath a 'No parking' sign.

The building, which is owned by Coffs council, sustained significant damage and will soon be inspected by structural engineers.

Ambulance paramedics treated the woman for minor injuries and transported her to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.