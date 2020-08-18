Woman convicted over booze-fuelled shopping centre attack

Whitton, 20, was sentenced at Coffs Harbour Local Court over an attack that took place in the parking lot of a shopping mall earlier this year.

A YOUNG woman stole alcohol from a store the day before she took part in a booze-fuelled attack in the shopping centre's parking lot, a court has heard.

Kyla Whitton, 20, appeared before Magistrate Ian Rodgers at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday for sentencing on two counts of affray and one of larceny.

Whitton pleaded guilty to both offences, which had taken place at Park Beach Plaza in February while she was on an Intensive Corrections Order for a previous conviction.

It was heard that on the February 22, Whitton was at bottle shop BWS when she left the store with a stolen bottle of whiskey worth $68 hidden inside her jacket.

The next day, at around 8.15pm, Whitton was with two other women in the Park Beach Plaza parking lot when they began asking a number of people for cigarettes.

This was rejected, and the women became aggressive.

Magistrate Rodgers said the women began using offensive language before punching and kicking three vehicles, causing significant damage.

He said Whitton used her right hand and punched a male twice in the face during the attack.

"It's an extremely serious version of affray and it's aggravated by the fact she was on an Intensive Corrections Order," Magistrate Rodgers said.

When handing down his sentence, Magistrate Rodgers took into account an argument from the defence that due to family issues, Whitton was facing significant emotional challenges which saw her turn to alcohol.

He also took into account that Whitton expressed remorse and had been taking steps to address these alcohol issues.

In relation to the charge of larceny, Whitton was fined $440.

In relation to the charges of affray, she was sentenced to an eight month custodial sentence, served by way of an Intensive Corrections Order.

As part of the conditions of the order she must not commit any criminal offence, must abide by the supervision of Community Corrections, and must complete a minimum of 50 hours community service.