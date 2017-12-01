Menu
Woman congratulated for preventing tragedy

LIFE SAVED: Superintendent Mark Holahan with commendation recipient Danielle Coleman.
Jasmine Minhas
A COFFS Harbour woman has received a bravery commendation from Coffs Clarence Police for her courageous and selfless efforts in saving a woman from attempting suicide.

Local circus arts teacher Danielle Coleman accepted the commendation at the Coffs Clarence Police Awards Ceremony this week in recognition of her quick actions during the incident which took place last year.

On March 21, 2016, Ms Coleman and her daughter were travelling down the Pacific Highway when they spotted a woman walking along the road at Boambee.

Police said Ms Coleman proceeded to pull over and removed the woman from the road after she said she was attempting to jump in front of a truck.

As her daughter phoned 000, Ms Coleman struggled to hold back the victim from running onto the road for up to 15 minutes.

The woman pulled free and ran back on to the road, but police arrived at this time and detained the agitated victim.

Ms Coleman has been congratulated for preventing what would have been a devastating tragedy.

Topics:  bravery coffs clarence police awards ceremony commendation

Coffs Coast Advocate
