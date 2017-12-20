Menu
Login
News

Woman claims to discover glass in ALDI spring rolls

An ALDI spokesperson has confirmed they are investigating claims this piece of glass was discovered in their International Cuisine Cocktail Spring Rolls.
An ALDI spokesperson has confirmed they are investigating claims this piece of glass was discovered in their International Cuisine Cocktail Spring Rolls. Contributed
Jasmine Minhas
by

A COFFS Harbour woman claims she received an unpleasant surprise after biting down into a shard of glass lodged inside a spring roll she purchased from ALDI.

Kim Pilgrim said she was eating International Cuisine Cocktail Spring Rolls, which she purchased from ALDI's Coffs Harbour store.

"I... bit into the third last one and there was something hard. I had a look and it was a piece of glass,” she said.

"Needless to say I don't feel like the other two now. Email already sent off to ALDI and now I am hoping there wasn't anything else in the other ones I have already eaten.”

An ALDI Australia spokesperson confirmed they are currently investigating the claims.

"We were understandably concerned when a customer reported the presence of a foreign object in our International Cuisine Cocktail Spring Rolls.

"We have already begun an investigation in partnership with our supplier and we expect to receive the results in the coming days.

"We can confirm this is an isolated incident and we will not be recalling the product. ALDI will always remove a product from sale if it is identified as a risk.”

Topics:  aldi coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rusty’s great big garage sale

Rusty’s great big garage sale

RUSSELL Crowe has announced he will be auctioning off items from his own collection, including props from his blockbuster films.

Police bring teen's raucous night to an end

A 15 year-old girl has been areested over allegations of loud music and offensive behaviour in a Frederick St home.

15 year-old girl to face court over loud music, offensive behaviour.

Training tips: An issue with barking

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Dog Training.

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training answers your questions.

Christmas presents arrive early for community groups

CHRISTMAS GIFT: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium has new funding to improve the performance area.

Christmas comes early for 18 community groups in the region

Local Partners