The crash scene at Peak Crossing.
Breaking

Two children killed in crash near Ipswich

Andrew Korner
by and Sophie Chirgwin, Gerard Cockburn, Elise William
18th Mar 2019 5:18 PM | Updated: 6:14 PM

UPDATE: Two children have died following a serious crash at Ipswich this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Peak Crossing at Ipswich about 2.45pm today following reports of a serious single vehicle crash.

Queensland Police have confirmed two fatalities.

A woman in her 30s also suffered critical injuries and is expected to be taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter.

Another child also suffered critical injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital under lights and sirens.

The road has been closed while police and emergency crews remain on scene.

It comes after severe thunderstorms swept through Brisbane this afternoon, causing chaos on roads around the city.

Earlier this afternoon, emergency services were at the scene of a massive pile-up in Brisbane's west, with an accident involving a bus and twenty cars.

 

Four hurt in single vehicle crash south of Ipswich

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Peak Crossing this afternoon.

The accident was reported on Middle Rd about 2.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says a woman aged in her 30s is in a critical condition with neck injuries while two children are also critical. A third child has been taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition, also with neck injuries.

Critical care paramedics are also on scene.

