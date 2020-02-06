Menu
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 2:43 PM
A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

