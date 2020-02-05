Woman charged with dealing ice to kids has new court date

Kristine Roebig is accused of trading ice for stolen goods has a new court date after police described her home as an 'Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property'.

A BRISBANE mother whose home was described by Detective Sen-Sgt Ken Rogers as an "Aladdin's Cave of stolen property" by police, today had her matter mentioned in court for allegedly dealing ice - including to kids.

Kristine Roebig, 48, who is believed by police to be linked to the notorious Northside Gang, was due to appear at Brisbane Magistrate Court today, however, she was instead represented by Wallace O'Hagan Lawyers.

According to police, the Bald Hills woman was the "main target" in a six-month Operation Broadside, which led to her arrest late last year.

Police allege Roebig was distributing ice for cash and stolen goods, which saw her acquire stolen scooters, push bikes, sunglasses, and Louis Vuitton handbags.

In 2007, Roebig founded charity group BrAshA-T to raise awareness and money for Ataxia-Telangiectasia, a rare children's disorder.

It's understood she is no longer affiliated with the organisation.

Roebig had her matter adjourned and will face court again next week.