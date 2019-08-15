Menu
Cash, weapons and drugs seized from Lockyer Valley properties searched as part of Operation Greenmount by Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives.
Woman charged with animal cruelty in drug raids

Tara Miko
15th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
TWELVE people were charged with a combined 34 offences after Gatton detectives and the Toowoomba tactical crime squad searched six Lockyer Valley properties yesterday.

The raids, under Operation Greenstone, targeted drug offenders and included officers from Gatton and Helidon.

A Helidon man, 32, was charged with various drug offences after a hydroponic-type cannabis set-up was allegedly found in his home.

 

A Helidon woman, 41, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and serious cruelty to animals when she allegedly put a plastic bag over a dog's head when police arrived at the property.

A Gatton man, 36, was charged with one count each of drug possession of about 20g of methylamphetamine, possess utensils, possess things, and possess explosives of about 400g of gun powder, and possess property suspected to be proceeds of a drug offence.

That charge relates to a sum of cash allegedly found at the property.

 

The man was further charged with unlawful possession of a weapon when a firearm and taser were allegedly found at his property, and trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Police allege the taser was designed to look like a torch.

