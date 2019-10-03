Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natelle Martine Hogg, 26, was charged with two counts of assault and property damage after a brawl outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court about 2.45pm on Tuesday.
Natelle Martine Hogg, 26, was charged with two counts of assault and property damage after a brawl outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court about 2.45pm on Tuesday.
Crime

Woman charged with assault over court media brawl

3rd Oct 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been charged over a fight with media outside court minutes after apologising to a magistrate for allegedly slapping a man during a Crows match.

Natelle Martine Hogg, 26, was charged with two counts of assault and property damage after a brawl outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The Sheidow Park woman, alongside her partner Bill Brian Neville Fitzgerald, appeared in court that afternoon charged with aggravated assault over an incident at the Adelaide vs Essendon game at Adelaide Oval in July.

Bill Fitzgerald and his partner Natelle Hogg clashed with TV reporters and other media outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Bill Fitzgerald and his partner Natelle Hogg clashed with TV reporters and other media outside the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

As the couple left court, they allegedly grappled with reporters in a struggle that lasted several minutes and required multiple sheriff officers to break up.

Hogg was filmed allegedly grabbing cameras and microphones before smashing a microphone on the ground as the pair stormed off.

No one was physically hurt.

Hogg has been bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in November.

A St Peters man, 65, was cautioned for minor offences.

The altercation outside Adelaide Magistrates Court escalated.
The altercation outside Adelaide Magistrates Court escalated.
court crime natelle martine hogg violence

Top Stories

    Serco pulls controversial plans to open justice facility

    premium_icon Serco pulls controversial plans to open justice facility

    News IN A major win for residents, multinational prison service provider Serco has pulled its plans to open a justice facility.

    Big-name investors back local man’s zero waste dream

    premium_icon Big-name investors back local man’s zero waste dream

    News Mike Smith has moved back into his childhood bedroom to get his ambitious start-up...

    Principal applauds Greta’s integrity and courage

    premium_icon Principal applauds Greta’s integrity and courage

    News A Coffs principal has countered the ‘doomsday waffle’ argument.

    BLOCKBUSTER: Big Bash match coming to Coffs THIS summer

    premium_icon BLOCKBUSTER: Big Bash match coming to Coffs THIS summer

    News SYDNEY Sixers and Adelaide Strikers locked in for huge encounter.