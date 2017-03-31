Woman charged over alleged 'false report' on police assault

A woman will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court charged with allegedly making a false report over a police assault on her son.

It is alleged on Wednesday, February 1, a woman attended Coffs Harbour Police Station and made allegations that an officer had assaulted her 29-year-old son while he was at the police station the previous day.

An investigation into the matter was launched, including a review of CCTV footage.

Following ongoing inquiries, the 67-year-old woman was today issued with a future court attendance notice for the offence of knowingly make false complaint.

The woman will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, May 15.