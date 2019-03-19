Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Whittaker's police motorcycle prior to the accident.
Mark Whittaker's police motorcycle prior to the accident. Matt Deans
News

Woman charged after striking police officer with car

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly woman has been charged after she allegedly struck and injured a Traffic and Highway Patrol officer during a routine stop on the Pacific Hwy.

Senior Constable Mark Whittaker was using a police motorcycle on the morning of December 30 last year when he stopped a woman's black Subaru hatchback about 20km south of Nambucca Heads.

As Snr Const Whittaker spoke to the woman, another vehicle - a Mazda 2 - struck him and the motorcycle before colliding with the Subaru.

Ambulance crews treated the officer at the scene and he was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital suffering a broken leg.

The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

 

Senior Constable Mark Whittaker.
Senior Constable Mark Whittaker. Trevor Veale

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy met with the Snr Const in Coffs Harbour a few days after the incident.

"He is in very good spirits, he has got a pretty bad break of his leg and those who saw the vision on the TV will realise how lucky he was," Commissioner Corboy said at the time.

Crash investigators yesterday charged a 70-year-old woman with negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm injury.

She will face Macksville Local Court on May 23.

 

Senior Constable Mark Whittaker.
Senior Constable Mark Whittaker. Trevor Veale

More Stories

coffs harbour mark whittaker negligent driving traffic and highway patrol
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Too much to lose: protesters want State Government to act

    premium_icon Too much to lose: protesters want State Government to act

    News Protesters have urged the State Government to protect the environment from the burgeoning blueberry industry which they say is virtually unregulated.

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:34 PM
    Man to be airlifted with serious head injuries

    Man to be airlifted with serious head injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter en route to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM