Woman charged after striking police officer with a mop

27th Feb 2017 8:30 AM
OFFICER ASSAULTED: A police officer was struck in the head by a woman at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus on Sunday.
OFFICER ASSAULTED: A police officer was struck in the head by a woman at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus on Sunday.

POLICE have charged a woman after a police officer was struck in the head at an incident at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

About 7am Sunday, police were called to the campus' emergency department after reports a patient had become aggressive and abusive towards staff, security officers and other patients.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command attended and attempted to speak with the 41-year-old woman who had entered a cleaner's room.

A female officer attempted to negotiate with the woman and was struck on the forehead with a mop, causing a laceration.

The woman was detained by other officers and sedated by nursing staff.

She remained at hospital under guard, until released by medical staff into police custody.

The woman was then taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was later charged with assault police officer in the execution of duty, resist officer in execution of duty, three counts of common assault, offensive behaviour and destroy or damage property.

The woman was refused bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The injured officer received several sutures and was unable to complete her shift. She is currently on sick report.

