Woman busted following driver, stealing parcels

A woman has been caught on CCTV footage stealing parcels from a stranger's front doorstep after she allegedly followed an Australia Post van to the location.

In the shocking footage, a delivery man can be seen pulling up to a home and placing a package at the front door before a woman snatches it.

The video shows her walking to the front porch of a house in Mount Colah in Sydney's north, picking up two boxes and quickly running off with the goods.

According to the Daily Mail, the homeowner who caught the woman in the act on her cameras, reported the theft to police and gave them the video in the hope of tracking her down.

A delivery man in an Australia Post van pulled up to a home in the Ku-ring-gai area, placing two parcels on the front porch.

Several minutes later, a woman can be seen casually strolling to the front door of the home.

She said the woman in question tracked a postage van and waited for them to drop off packages before running away with the parcels.

A resident in nearby Hornsby said they also had a package stolen from their doorstep, but didn't see who took it, the publication reported.

An Australia Post spokeswoman told news.com.au: "Mail that is tampered with or goes missing from a resident's property after it has been delivered is a criminal matter and customers should immediately report the theft to the police."

Packages from the front of houses have also been reported stolen from a house in Pymble on November 7 and in Warrawee on November 16, a police spokesperson told news.com.au, with both currently being investigated.

She then grabs the parcels and makes a quick run for it.

Australia Post often leaves packages on doorsteps when there is no one home, unless the parcel requires a signature for delivery.

"To make deliveries easier, we offer customers more flexibility with MyPost Deliveries where customers can choose to have their parcels redirected in-transit, text their delivery preference, and even have their items sent to their local post office or 24/7 Parcel Locker," the Australia Post spokeswoman said.

NSW Police is yet to confirm to news.com.au if an investigation into the theft has commenced.