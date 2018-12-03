Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police random breath testing
NT Police random breath testing
Crime

Rural driver blows four times over limit

by STAFF WRITERS
3rd Dec 2018 10:19 AM

A YOUNG woman has been caught driving over four times the legal limit in the outer suburbs of Darwin overnight.

Territory duty superintendent Bruce Payne said the 26-year-old driver was pulled over around midnight last night in the rural area and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.229

"A patrol sighted a vehicle without its lights on and apprehended the vehicle," he said.

Supt Payne said it was disappointing to see such a high reading coming into the holiday season.

"We would remind all drivers over the festive season that you need to be responsible," he said.

"Make plans to avoid having to drive if you are going to be drinking."

crime darwin drink driving editors picks nt

Top Stories

    Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    premium_icon Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    News A FOUR-day long crackdown on crime committed on local trains and buses has resulted in a number of arrests.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 11:45 AM
    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    News An extra yellow bin pick up will be carried out over Christmas.

    Six Degrees of synergy in business

    premium_icon Six Degrees of synergy in business

    News See the big pitch from 10 local start-up business on Thursday.

    Your guide on petrol prices

    premium_icon Your guide on petrol prices

    News The best priced petrol on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners