Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 37-year-old Gympie woman was intercepted by police after her car was seen moving in and out of the lane throughout road works along the Bruce Highway on Monday.
A 37-year-old Gympie woman was intercepted by police after her car was seen moving in and out of the lane throughout road works along the Bruce Highway on Monday. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Woman caught driving drunk, texting on Bruce Hwy

24th Jul 2019 2:49 PM | Updated: 25th Jul 2019 4:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested and charged after she was caught using her phone while driving five times over the limit on the Bruce Highway.

The Gympie woman was stopped by police after the car was seen moving in and out of the lane through roadworks at Forest Glen on Monday.

The driver told police she was not only using her phone while driving, but currently had a disqualified license due to a previous drink driving charge. She also produced a positive roadside breath test of 0.273.

 

The woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

She will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 5.

Senior Sergeant Malcolm Lilley from the Road Policing Unit said driving was a task that required all of your attention.

"Even the smallest distraction can be deadly," Sen-Sgt Lilley said.

"The dangers of using a mobile phone and driving under the influence cannot be underestimated."

More Stories

bruce highway crime drink driving forest glen queensland police road safety
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'CRUEL' ADVICE: Drug-driving site slammed as 'misleading'

    premium_icon 'CRUEL' ADVICE: Drug-driving site slammed as 'misleading'

    Crime THE State Government has been criticised for giving "misleading" and "cruel" drug-driving advice to motorists.

    Not so humble move for local homewares business

    premium_icon Not so humble move for local homewares business

    News Homeware business bucks the trend and moves to bigger premises.

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Crime 27-year-old frequents Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon