Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVER: The woman was caught driving five times over the legal limit.
OVER: The woman was caught driving five times over the legal limit. Trevor Veale
News

Woman caught drink driving five times the legal limit

Jasmine Minhas
by
20th Dec 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN, 50, is set to face court after she was charged for drink driving more than five times the legal limit at Coffs Harbour.

At around 6.30pm last night, the woman's Toyota Starlet allegedly collided with the rear of a stationary HiAce van at a red traffic light on the Pacific Hwy.

The incident took place at the intersection of Beryl St, located just next to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

According to police, both drivers got out of the vehicles and exchanged details when the driver of the van proceeded to contact police.

Officers conducted a breath test which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.252.

The woman has since been charged with high-range drink driving and will appear in court on February 4.

Her licence was suspended.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour drink driver
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    premium_icon Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    News The unlicensed driver rammed a police car and ran several red lights in the CBD.

    Multi million patrol vessel

    Multi million patrol vessel

    News New fisheries patrol vessel set to hit the water.

    Trouble makers to get a package deal

    premium_icon Trouble makers to get a package deal

    News The new strategy targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners