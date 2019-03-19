Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was caught with MDMA.
The woman was caught with MDMA. serpeblu
Crime

How a woman tried to sneak drugs onto a plane

Janessa Ekert
by
18th Mar 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY concert goer tried to sneak drugs on a flight to Brisbane by hiding the package in her bra.

But Daneeka Louise Elizabeth Grieve's plan was foiled as soon as she walked through the metal detector at the Mackay Airport on March 1 this year at 10.15am.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the detector went off and as a result a small foil package was found stuffed in her bra.

Prosecutor Brandon Selic said Grieve told police she had bought MDMA and planned to take it to a concert she was attending.

The court heard the total weight of the drugs was 1.086 grams including the packaging.

Legal Aid solicitor Danny Yarrow said his 24-year-old client, who doesn't fly regularly, had missed her flight and had to book a new one.

She works full time and made full and frank admissions. It was considered an early and timely plea.

Grieve was placed on a $450 good behaviour bond for four months, which includes attending a drug assessment with ATODS

If Grieve completes the order a conviction will not be recorded.

mackay airport mackay court mackay crime mackay drugs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    premium_icon Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    News WATCH: Christ Church Cathedral livestream as Grafton gathered to show solidarity with the people of Christchurch in the wake of Friday's terrorist attack.

    New powers for police to combat drug dealers

    premium_icon New powers for police to combat drug dealers

    News No warrants needed to search homes and cars of convicted dealers

    Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    premium_icon Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    Politics Candidate defends accusations of party's links to white supremacy

    Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    premium_icon Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    News New dog park to open by middle of this year.