Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
Crime

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there, a court was told.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18 hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been "been sending texts out of frustration" as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistartes court police protection order
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boost in bookings a reprieve for struggling tourism industry

        premium_icon Boost in bookings a reprieve for struggling tourism industry

        News “Bookings and inquiries have indicated that tourism in Coffs will indeed be picking up.”

        REVEALED: $8.6m social housing plans for Coffs

        premium_icon REVEALED: $8.6m social housing plans for Coffs

        News Mission Australia to construct five-storey unit block.

        Say ‘Om Yeah!’ to yoga centre’s birthday bash

        premium_icon Say ‘Om Yeah!’ to yoga centre’s birthday bash

        News ‘I just had one of those moments – this is what I need to do.’

        Report outlines bold vision for economic stimulus

        premium_icon Report outlines bold vision for economic stimulus

        News Massive $4b employment plan ‘could provide work for thousands’ in regional...