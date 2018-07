A WOMAN has allegedly blown six times the legal alcohol limit while driving with a disqualifed licence.

The 46-year-old woman blew 0.324 at Coffs Harbour police station after she was stopped by police 15km north in Emerald Beach about 1.30pm on Saturday, police say.

The woman, whose licence had allegedly already been disqualified until 2022, was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.