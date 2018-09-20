Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly woman was bitten during a dog fight at Urunga this morning.
An elderly woman was bitten during a dog fight at Urunga this morning. Contributed
News

Woman bitten during dog fight

20th Sep 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has suffered a serious bite to her leg and hand after a fight between two dogs in Urunga this morning.

It is understood the 80-year-old intervened between a fight between two dogs in Moore Place, Urunga just after 8am.

The woman was bitten by one of the dogs multiple times.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said paramedics were called to the address shortly after the dog attack.

The woman has found to be suffering a deep laceration to her leg and a bite mark to her hand.

She was bleeding heavily from the wounds and was treated at the scene before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment.

It is understood the dogs in question were Amercian Staffordshire Terriers and that the woman has requested that authorities remove one of the dogs of the yard.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    News Infected workers were presenting at Coffs Harbour with the flu-like symptoms that can be seen in the early stages of the disease.

    • 20th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    premium_icon Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    News A man charged with child procurement appeared in court this week.

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:29 AM
    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    Man wanted for low act on farmers

    News Can you identify this man?

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    Calls for Royal Commission sitting on Mid North Coast

    News As an aged care capital Mid North Coast deserves a special sitting.

    Local Partners