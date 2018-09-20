Woman bitten during dog fight

An elderly woman was bitten during a dog fight at Urunga this morning.

An elderly woman was bitten during a dog fight at Urunga this morning. Contributed

AN ELDERLY woman has suffered a serious bite to her leg and hand after a fight between two dogs in Urunga this morning.

It is understood the 80-year-old intervened between a fight between two dogs in Moore Place, Urunga just after 8am.

The woman was bitten by one of the dogs multiple times.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said paramedics were called to the address shortly after the dog attack.

The woman has found to be suffering a deep laceration to her leg and a bite mark to her hand.

She was bleeding heavily from the wounds and was treated at the scene before being conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment.

It is understood the dogs in question were Amercian Staffordshire Terriers and that the woman has requested that authorities remove one of the dogs of the yard.