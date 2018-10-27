Woman bites man’s penis during meth-fueled threesome: cops

A WOMAN high on methamphetamine and heroin allegedly tried to bite off her lover's penis during a depraved threesome in South Carolina, police said Friday.

The unnamed gal allegedly chomped down on the man's junk midway through the ménage à trois with another gent at an apartment in Hanahan on Monday, Police Chief Dennis Turner told The Post.

When police arrived at the home, the woman - who was naked and covered in blood - lunged at them on all fours, Turner said, according to Live5news.com.

"It honestly reminded me of something you would see off of a horror movie," he told the local station. "It's one of the most disturbing body cam videos I have seen in my career."

Officers zapped the woman with a Taser to get her under control then used the narcotic overdose-preventing spray Narcan to revive her, according to police.

She was rushed to a hospital. It's unclear if the man was treated - or if he lost his penis.

Cops on Friday were probing whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the men involved in the threesome, Turner said. The case is still under investigation and woman had not been charged with a crime.

Turner declined to release bodycam footage of the woman's alleged attack on cops, citing South Carolina law.

This originally appeared on New York Post and has been republished with permission.