Crime

Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Nov 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a police officer in Grafton yesterday while resisting arrest.

About 10am on Thursday Lismore Highway Patrol officers sighted a Nissan X-Trail on Hoof St, which had been allegedly involved in a crash earlier in the day.

Police stopped the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 29-year-old woman, to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a negative result.

The woman was arrested to undergo blood and urine testing, however during the arrest allegedly resisted police, biting the right forearm of the senior constable causing two deep puncture wounds and bleeding in the process.

The woman was taken to Grafton Hospital to undergo tests before being taken to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with wound police officer executing duty reckless as to actual bodily harm, resist officer in execution of duty, and assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm.

The Toormina woman was granted conditional bail due to appear before Granton Local Court on Monday November 25 2019.

The officer was transported to Grafton Hospital for treatment.

