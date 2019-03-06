Mum’s nightmare with baby in sling

A NEW mum carrying her young baby in a sling has been left terrified by a random attack in Hamlyn Heights, Geelong, 75km southwest of Melbourne.

Geelong Crime Investigation Unit detectives say the woman, 31, was walking along a track yesterday when a man appeared from behind bushes carrying a wooden stake.

The victim was carrying her five-month-old baby in a sling on her chest when the man mumbled something to her then began attacking her with the stake.

Police say the woman was hit in the legs and face multiple times near the intersection of Drysdale Avenue and Hillwood Close about 3.25pm, as she tried desperately to shield her baby.

"The attack only stopped when she dropped her wallet, which the man picked up, before running off south along the track," a police spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Geelong University Hospital in a stable condition.

The man is perceived to be caucasian, aged in his 40s, approximately 183cm tall with gaunt facial features. He was wearing a dark blue/grey T-shirt which was large and loose fitting.

Investigators from Geelong CIU are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time or may have stopped and spoken to the victim as she walked along Drysdale Street following the attack.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.