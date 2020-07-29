Woman assaulted at Coffs Coast beach

The woman was walking along Moonee Beach when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a woman was pushed to the ground and intimidated by an unknown man while walking along a Coffs Coast beach.

Police said the 48-year-old woman was walking south along Moonee Beach after 2pm yesterday when she noticed the man walking towards her.

According to reports the man passed her before returning a short time later, where he then grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

The pair struggled before the woman freed herself.

The man then fled east towards Moonee Creek.

The woman escaped injury.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident as would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist them.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, aged in his late 20s, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build and short dark hair.

He was last seen near a boat ramp at a nearby caravan park wearing no shirt, two-toned blue boardshorts and a white towel.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Moonee Beach area yesterday afternoon, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.