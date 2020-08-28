Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
ARREST: Police have announced they have made an arrest in the case of a woman found dead in a unit in Rosedale Square, East Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
Crime

Suspicious death: Woman arrested in Maclean

Alison Paterson
by
27th Aug 2020 5:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death after a woman's body was found at an East Lismore home last Saturday.

A NSW Police spokesman this afternoon confirmed a woman was currently speaking with police.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested about 1pm today (Thursday, August 27) on McNaughton Place, Maclean," the spokesman said.

"She was taken to Maclean Police Station where she is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"No further information is available at this time."

NSW Police Media said at around 10.40am on Saturday, August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

More Stories

clarence crime crime. lismore maclean northern rivers crime police richmond police district
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elton-mania’s still rocking Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Elton-mania’s still rocking Coffs Harbour

        News The thrill of this year’s hugely successful Elton John shows at C.ex Coffs International Stadium hasn’t worn off just yet.

        Inquiry offers hope for more cultural burning

        Premium Content Inquiry offers hope for more cultural burning

        News Report finds Aboriginal land management one of the ‘most commonly raised’ issues

        ALL DOWNHILL: Big hit for Coffs Coast mountain biking

        Premium Content ALL DOWNHILL: Big hit for Coffs Coast mountain biking

        Cycling & MTB MTB cyclists on the North Coast of NSW will be without competitive events for at...

        Council to seek legal advice on Jetty claim over State land

        Premium Content Council to seek legal advice on Jetty claim over State land

        Council News ‘Pick a team - the State Govt or the community of Coffs Harbour.’