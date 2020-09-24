Menu
Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

by Annie McCann
24th Sep 2020 8:34 PM
A WOMAN has been bailed to appear in court for years' worth of offences related to a local Council including 111 counts of fraud.

Tasmania Police said the 37-year-old Bothwell female has been charged on 111 counts of fraud, seven counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, five counts of stealing, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The multiple counts of fraud were believed to have occurred between 2013 and 2020 involving property from various Central Highlands Council suppliers worth $135,000.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by Tasmania Police and the Central Highlands Council.

The woman is set to appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court at 9.30am on November 4.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

