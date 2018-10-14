Woman who accused boy, 9, of assault caught out by CCTV

The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter, which proved the child was innocent. Picture: Andrew Ramos Twitter.

The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter, which proved the child was innocent. Picture: Andrew Ramos Twitter.

A WOMAN dubbed "Cornerstore Caroline" has been shamed after wrongfully accusing a 9-year-old boy of groping her behind in a store.

Teresa Sue Klein called police following the alleged incident which was filmed by a local and captured by CCTV footage which eventually surfaced online.

The surveillance footage, obtained by PIX-11, shows Ms Klein standing at the store counter when a young boy accidentally brushed past her. The footage shows the boy did not grope Ms Klein as she claimed and witnesses say it was the boy's backpack that Ms Klein felt.

Ms Klein can be seen making gestures after turning around to see who brushed past her and then arguing with the mother.

The footage also shows witnesses defending the boy before the woman pulls out her phone to call the police.

"I was just sexually assaulted by a child," she claims to police on the phone.

A Facebook video of her outside the store talking to police was filmed and uploaded to Facebook by Jason Stovetop Littlejohn, who dubbed the now infamous woman "Cornerstore Caroline".

"As I walked up I noticed the argument, apparently the kid brushed up against her and she said he touched her and decided to call the police," the Facebook caption read.

"As you can see the kid is crying and the mum is upset."

The 9-year-old-boy and his mother have not been identified or spoken out about the incident.

Mr Littlejohn has reiterated how upset the boy was.

"How can you be sexually assaulted by a 9-year-old child who was walking by?" Mr. Littlejohn told PIX-11. "

He was so traumatised by the situation, he started crying, his sister started crying."

Ms Klein also claimed to be a police officer, which she is not.

Spectators gathered outside the store, many of which tell Ms Klein to "go home" and one woman can be heard saying "she's nasty".

The Facebook video has been viewed over 5.9 million times.

Later, the woman spoke of the whole ordeal to PIX-11.

"As far as I could tell from the way it felt on my butt, that's what had happened," she said.

"It's not the first time I've been grabbed on the a** by a kid."

She says she didn't see the footage until civil rights activist Shaun King posted it to his Instagram.

Mr King shared the CCTV footage to his 577k followers on Instagram with a lengthy caption.

"What you will clearly see is his bag of school uniforms lightly brush up against her," Mr King wrote.

"Based on this evidence, and a new review of the video, I am calling on the Brooklyn DA, Eric Gonzalez, to file charges against her."

"Cornerstore Caroline" talking to reporters of the whole ordeal. Picture: PIX-11

While being interviewed, Ms Klein said she had reached out to Mr King but he hadn't got back to her.

She has since returned to the store to review the CCTV footage.

Mr King has since posted the interview to Instagram, saying:

"So Teresa Sue Klein, if you see this, we are asking the DA to charge you with harassment and false reports and impersonating an officer."

Ms Klein has since apologised to the young boy, via a television report according to the New York Times .

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $11,000 for his education.

"While I do not know the nine year boy personally, I cannot go to sleep tonight without doing something for him," said Michael Skolnik who launched the campaign.

"I would like to raise money for his education, whether for his primary, secondary or higher education, this young boy deserves our love and support. The trauma that this woman put him through is horrific. I am hoping that we can bring some joy to his life."

Mr Skolnik has confirmed he has been in touch with the family and you can donate here.

Ms Klein joins Permit Patty and Barbecue Becky, two other white women who gained notoriety on social media for calling the police on African-Americans for seemingly insignificant reasons.