Woman allegedly stabbed man in hospital triage

A woman allegedly lunged out at a male and stabbed him during a frenzied attack. Picture: Bill Hearne

A woman is under police guard this morning after allegedly stabbing another patient with a kitchen knife in the triage area of a major Sydney hospital.

Police allege that the 29-year-old woman was being stretchered into Royal Prince Alfred Hospital at around 10.30pm on Tuesday when she stabbed a 45-year-old in the back.

Paramedics rushed the man inside where he underwent surgery for the wound. He is currently recovering in a stable condition.

A witness told The Daily Telegraph the woman was already being treated by paramedics when the attacked occurred.

"She was getting wheeled in on a stretcher, then she grabbed a kitchen knife from behind her back and stabbed this guy," he said.

"The paramedic just started screaming saying 'he's been stabbed'".

It is understood that the man had travelled from Wagga Wagga Base Hospital to RPA for unrelated treatment when the horrific incident occurred.

The woman, who had been brought to RPA from her home on Burwood Road in Concord, was arrested at the scene and will undergo a mental health assessment today.

Inquiries into the alleged stabbing are continuing, however police do not believe the attack was targeted.

TOONGABBIE STABBING

In a separate incident, a teenager is also recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Sydney's west overnight.

It is understood that the 19-year-old woman was walking down Cornelia Road in Toongabbie when she was approached by another woman who demanded the teenager hand over her belongings.

The two then allegedly began to fight when the 19-year-old refused.

The teenager suffered multiple stab wounds to her stomach, back, and arms and is currently waiting to undergo surgery in Westmead Hospital.

Meanwhile, police are looking to speak to a woman who may be able to assist in inquiries. She is described as being of Pacific Islander/Asian appearance, aged in her mid-teens and with black hair parted down the middle. She was last seen wearing dark clothing.

