A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 7:58 AM
AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

