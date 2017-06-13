Woman allegedly found with drugs, stolen clothes

ARRESTED: Police allegedly discover crystal meth and stolen children clothes in the woman's backpack.

A WOMAN, 31, has been arrested after police allegedly located drugs and stolen items in her bag in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs/Clarence police stopped to speak to a woman on Phillip St at 4.30pm on Monday.

After searching her backpack police allegedly found crystal methylamphetamine, restricted prescription drugs and children's clothing.

The clothing is alleged to have been stolen from a local department store.

The woman has been charged with possess prohibited drug, possess prescribed restricted drugs and shoplifting.

She was refused bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, June 13.