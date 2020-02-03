Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Feb 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Axe to fall on Orara Valley club unless there's support

        premium_icon Axe to fall on Orara Valley club unless there's support

        News GROUP 2's Orara Valley Axemen are in danger of folding with a crisis meeting called in a last ditch bid to save the club.

        Moss has dominant return to indoor racetrack

        premium_icon Moss has dominant return to indoor racetrack

        Cycling & MTB Grafton masters star makes like she never left at the QLD Championships.

        Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Win tickets to Elton John in Coffs Harbour

        Community Elton John to perform in Coffs Harbour over two nights in February.

        Bridget McKenzie resigns after national sports rort rot

        premium_icon Bridget McKenzie resigns after national sports rort rot

        Politics The saga of skewed sports funding sees The Nationals seek a new deputy leader