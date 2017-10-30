Woman allegedly beaten with branch, sexually assaulted

A woman was left with extensive injuries after her partner allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

A WOMAN was admitted to hospital suffering extensive injuries after her partner allegedly beat her with a tree branch and sexually abused her.

Coffs/Clarence police said the 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were involved in a minor car accident and were forced to hitch hike from Queensland to Armidale Rd, Tyringham.

They then became involved in a dispute where the man allegedly assaulted the female by punching and kicking her, hitting her with a tree branch, dragging her forcibly around and sexually assaulting her.

They were then picked up by a friend and taken to a house in Bellingen where the car accident was allegedly used to cover for the woman's injuries, according to police.

A friend then took the woman to a Bellingen hospital where she was then transferred to Coffs Harbour Health Campus due to the serious nature of her injuries.

Detectives then commenced an investigation.

The man was arrested yesterday, October 29, at 4.35pm.

He was allegedly hiding out at the Bellingen premises.

He has been charged with Assault occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm, sexual assault, and two counts of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

He was bail refused by police to Coffs Harbour Local Court today, October 30.