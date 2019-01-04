Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal
Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal
Health

Woman, 101, dies after contracting meningococcal

by Brad Crouch
4th Jan 2019 12:13 PM

A 101-year-old woman has died after contracting meningococcal disease - the first case of the disease in SA this year.

The woman from rural South Australia came down with the W strain of the disease.

Multiple people who were in contact with the woman have been identified and 12 have been given antibiotics as a precaution.

There were a total of 34 cases of meningococcal disease reported in South Australia last year - 27 of the B strain, four of the W strain and three of the Y strain.

No links have been established between the latest case and other recent cases.

editors picks health illness meningococcal disease

Top Stories

    Almost 50 plate glass windows smashed in attack

    premium_icon Almost 50 plate glass windows smashed in attack

    News Police officers reportedly used a taser to detain a suspect and a hammer was recovered at the scene.

    Take a new look at life underwater

    premium_icon Take a new look at life underwater

    News Upgraded tank a hit with locals and visitors.

    Assault and robbery on the Mid North Coast

    premium_icon Assault and robbery on the Mid North Coast

    News POLICE are appealing for information after assault and robbery.

    Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    premium_icon Charity bins overflow with silly season excess

    News For some passers by, it was a metaphor for our silly season excess

    Local Partners