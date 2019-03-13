Menu
The woman, 52, has appeared in court. Trevor Veale
Woman accused of attacking people in home in drunken rampage

A WOMAN who allegedly broke into a home, indecently "grabbed” a woman inside and attacked three people has appeared in court.

Court papers state the 52-year-old woman allegedly drove a blue Toyota Camry while drunk in the early morning of October 22.

Police said she allegedly broke into a man's Coffs Harbour home on Coriedale Dr, who was known to her.

Inside she allegedly attacked two men and a woman, then indecently assaulted the woman by "grabbing” her private parts in aggravated circumstances, according to the court papers.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, three counts of common assault, assault with act of indecency, and middle range PCA.

The woman was given conditional bail where she must comply with frequent alcohol testing and report to police daily.

She appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

